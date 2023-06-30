Reviewing G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for G-III Apparel Group and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group 0 6 1 0 2.14 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.14, suggesting a potential downside of 6.85%. Lanvin Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than G-III Apparel Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group -5.10% 7.40% 3.80% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.2% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Lanvin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group $3.23 billion 0.29 -$133.06 million ($3.47) -5.92 Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.39 -$229.99 million $0.33 14.27

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. G-III Apparel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Lanvin Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Wilsons Leather, Sonia Rykiel, and G-III Sports by Carl Banks; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, Margaritaville, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lanvin Group

(Free Report)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.