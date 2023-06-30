AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $133.23 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.