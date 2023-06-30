HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,125 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

