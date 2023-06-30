Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Up 1.7 %

NUE opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

