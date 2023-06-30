Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 58,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,837,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Vimeo Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

