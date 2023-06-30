iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 3.6%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.10. 1,026,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,940,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IQ. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.