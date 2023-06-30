WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 3.4%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 12,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 403,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 195,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

