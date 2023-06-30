WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 3.4%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 12,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 403,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
