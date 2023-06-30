Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Down 3.2%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.54 and last traded at $89.97. 20,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 212,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Medifast Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $996.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

