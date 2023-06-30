Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Trading Down 3.2%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.49. 326,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,815,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $800.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 304.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of December 31, 2022 which excludes assets held for sale.

