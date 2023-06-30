Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Down 3.2%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.29. 301,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,821,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,812 shares of company stock valued at $314,908. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

