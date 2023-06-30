Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.25

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 71660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after buying an additional 239,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

