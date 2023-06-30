good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Trading Down 4.3%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 134,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 119,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial lowered their price target on good natured Products from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

