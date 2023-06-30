Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.36

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 38775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

Several analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camtek by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $735,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

