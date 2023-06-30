Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.38

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.38 and last traded at $78.89, with a volume of 1084472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,053 shares of company stock worth $5,501,790 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

