Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.38

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.38 and last traded at $78.89, with a volume of 1084472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,053 shares of company stock worth $5,501,790 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
