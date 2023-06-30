Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.93

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 30843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Forestar Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Activity at Forestar Group
In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.