Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.93

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 30843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

