Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.49

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 200298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,494 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.