Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.94

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.94 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 54094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

