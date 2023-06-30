Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.23

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.23 and last traded at $52.41, with a volume of 1214555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on Z. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,880,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Zillow Group by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 850,620 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

