Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.69

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 130084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEAV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Weave Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

