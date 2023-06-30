Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.42

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.42 and last traded at $109.23, with a volume of 18717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,837 shares of company stock worth $681,680. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 464,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

