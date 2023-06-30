Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.37

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.37 and last traded at $76.23, with a volume of 67162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

