Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.55

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 45733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.