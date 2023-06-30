SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.20

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.20 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 74.33 ($0.95), with a volume of 313338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.40 ($0.95).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £819.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,062.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.48.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
