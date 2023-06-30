HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,958 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $214,258.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,988 shares of company stock valued at $97,455. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 31.67%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.