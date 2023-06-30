Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 88,285 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of argenx worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

ARGX opened at $382.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $423.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.96.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.16.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

