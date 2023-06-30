Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 698,579 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,579 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

