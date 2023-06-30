AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) vs. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Head-To-Head Review

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Free Report) and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of AirBoss of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AirBoss of America and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirBoss of America N/A N/A N/A Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

AirBoss of America pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AirBoss of America pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares AirBoss of America and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirBoss of America N/A N/A N/A $0.40 12.10 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.51 34.10

AirBoss of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AirBoss of America and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirBoss of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 0 7 1 1 2.33

AirBoss of America presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 168.71%. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a consensus target price of $492.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,760.05%. Given Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is more favorable than AirBoss of America.

Summary

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S beats AirBoss of America on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the development and manufacture of custom rubber formulations and compounds, calendered and extruded materials, and molded products for use in various applications and industries, including automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas. The Engineered Products segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells rubber, synthetic rubber, and rubber-to-metal bonded products that are used to eliminate or control undesired vibration and noise for use in automotive, electric vehicle, heavy truck and off-highway, industrial, and defense industries. The company was formerly known as IATCO Industries Inc. and changed its name to AirBoss of America Corp. in April 1994. AirBoss of America Corp. is headquartered in Newmarket, Canada.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. The Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries. It has a strategic collaboration with UPL Ltd. to develop and commercialize microbial-based bio solutions for sustainable agriculture. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

