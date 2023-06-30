Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Critical Comparison

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $15.00 billion 0.43 $1.85 billion $5.84 1.01 Murphy Oil $3.93 billion 1.53 $965.05 million $8.07 4.77

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

82.5% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 45.59% 41.76% 10.49% Murphy Oil 30.08% 19.42% 9.32%

Risk and Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 9 7 0 2.28 Murphy Oil 0 4 7 0 2.64

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.47, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $47.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Murphy Oil on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.