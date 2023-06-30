314,427 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 314,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,460,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.37% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,475,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,778,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.