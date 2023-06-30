O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 968,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,252 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

