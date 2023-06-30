Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,737 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.39% of AAON worth $20,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.