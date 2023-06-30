Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PVH were worth $18,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,513,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,045,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,832,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

