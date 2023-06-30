Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 289,464 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 289,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.94. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

