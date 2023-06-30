Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 171,055 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,055 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $20,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,088,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

WH opened at $68.27 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

