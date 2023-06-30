Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 325.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Moody’s stock opened at $344.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $351.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.46.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.