Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 181.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299,301 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 3.00% of ADMA Biologics worth $22,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,778 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $6,960,000. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $10,383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $7,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $806.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

