Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,668,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,137 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $22,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Up 0.3 %

UA stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.