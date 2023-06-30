Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $19,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group Trading Up 1.2 %

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

