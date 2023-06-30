Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,005,133 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 683.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,305 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,133 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.82% of Tripadvisor worth $22,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.4 %
TRIP opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.87.
Tripadvisor Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
