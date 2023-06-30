Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,005,133 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 683.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,305 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,133 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.82% of Tripadvisor worth $22,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

