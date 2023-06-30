Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.47 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,708 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of LPL Financial worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after buying an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $217.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.68 and a one year high of $271.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.32.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

