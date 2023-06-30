Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 45,752 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,752 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.79% of Shutterstock worth $20,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $99,779.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,447,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,825,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

