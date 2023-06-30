Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 697,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

