Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $69,990,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after buying an additional 805,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

