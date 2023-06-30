Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 240,986 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 834.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,986 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $21,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $104,067,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $84.59.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.