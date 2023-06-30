Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.66 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 8,646.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 227.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 201,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $178.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.77. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,940 shares of company stock valued at $21,993,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.87.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.