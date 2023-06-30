Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 80,306 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 562.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.86.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average is $211.09. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $249.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

