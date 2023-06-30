M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,218 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.29% of M/I Homes worth $22,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in M/I Homes by 13.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in M/I Homes by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 33.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.92. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $87.41.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

