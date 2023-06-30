Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 194,972 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,972 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $270.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.05. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $271.35.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

