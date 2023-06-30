Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 345,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.54% of Allison Transmission worth $22,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

