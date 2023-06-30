Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $23.44 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $23,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

